Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of DXC Technology worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.89. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

