Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19.12 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.71% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,214,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after buying an additional 696,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

