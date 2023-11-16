Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

