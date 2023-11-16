Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 2,547,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 98.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 445,075 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

ARCC opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

