Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.03 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

