Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $461.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.