Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

