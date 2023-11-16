Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $381.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.65. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

