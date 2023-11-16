Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Lifted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,479,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

HTGC opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

