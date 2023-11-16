Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $213.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.