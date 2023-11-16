CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

