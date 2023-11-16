Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Gamehost’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Gamehost Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TSE GH opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

