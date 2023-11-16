Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT stock opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.89 and a 52-week high of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.60.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.