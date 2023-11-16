Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at C$44.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.41. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$48.52.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.2878378 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.