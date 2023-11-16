Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Down 3.8%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 441,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,569,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

