Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

In related news, COO John Purpura acquired 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 41,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,849.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Richard Sylvester acquired 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Purpura bought 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,897.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 41,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,849.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

