Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,508,173. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

