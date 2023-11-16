BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

