Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of SPB opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after buying an additional 396,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

