Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Richard J. Jacquet Sells 795 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $14,779.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 209,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

