Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

