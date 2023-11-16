Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. Buys 50,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,617.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 328,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. Analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 339,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 239,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $14,256,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,270,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 416,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Craig Hallum lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

