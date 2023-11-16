Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. Buys 50,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,617.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
BW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 328,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.09.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. Analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Craig Hallum lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
