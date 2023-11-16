Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 44,276 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ramaco Resources Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of METCB opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09.
Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.