Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 44,276 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of METCB opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

