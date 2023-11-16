Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $400.88 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of Coterra Energy worth $400,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Get Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.