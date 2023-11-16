Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 44,999 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 218.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 125.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CTR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.56%.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $342,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,097,035.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,636.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

