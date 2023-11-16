Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,148 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

