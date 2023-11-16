Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of KBR worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,629,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -34.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

