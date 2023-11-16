Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $61,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $192.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.69.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

