Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $63,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $187.46 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

