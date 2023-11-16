Citigroup Inc. Has $69.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $69,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fortinet by 40.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

