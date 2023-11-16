Citigroup Inc. Has $72.60 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $72,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.94 and its 200 day moving average is $280.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.