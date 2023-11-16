Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,321 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $73,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.20 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

