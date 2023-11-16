Citigroup Inc. Sells 67,182 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,182 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $74,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

ANET opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,264 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.