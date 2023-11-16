Citigroup Inc. Has $77.76 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $77,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.73.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $133.19 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

