Matthew A. Drapkin Acquires 185,562 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 185,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $369,268.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,259,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a current ratio of 23.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,969,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 320,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the first quarter valued at $2,465,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,008,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

