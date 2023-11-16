Philip D. Fracassa Sells 5,000 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

