Roland D. Diggelmann Purchases 315 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,057.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,065.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,220.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

