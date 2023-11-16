VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792,334 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.14% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $81,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

