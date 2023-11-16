Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $71,994,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,473,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

FMX opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

