Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $474,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,928,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

