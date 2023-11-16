Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,283 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in UBS Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

