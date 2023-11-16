8,878 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,757,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,526,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

