8,878 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,757,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,526,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.
EDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
