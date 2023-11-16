Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

