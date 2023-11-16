73,074 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 73,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CEMEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

NYSE CX opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

