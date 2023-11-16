Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,840 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 13.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Nutrien by 15.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

