Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 8,106 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 211,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,170 ($38.93) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.02) to GBX 2,860 ($35.12) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

Shares of RELX opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

