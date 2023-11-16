Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 10,414 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 108.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

TFC stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

