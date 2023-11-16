Michael T. Smith Sells 1,071 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $393.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

