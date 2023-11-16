Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $276,426,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 783,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after buying an additional 77,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Citigroup upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

WTW stock opened at $241.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

