Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.93 and a one year high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

